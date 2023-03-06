Douglas G. Ehrmann of Chester, NY, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2023. He was 65 years old.

Born in Montclair, NJ, on Nov. 22, 1957, he was one of seven children born to Charles F. and Juliet T. (Seibert) Ehrmann.

Doug was a true horseman for over 50 years. At a young age, he learned the trade of horseshoeing and developed an in-depth knowledge of the anatomy and health issues of a horse’s hoof. He was the owner of The Sound Equine in Chester, NY. He was a hardworking and determined inventor of several horse-related tools that he created and got patents on, including the D.E. HoofTaps, which offered an entirely new approach to hoof care, and are now used worldwide. A family statement reads, “Doug was a loving husband and father and the best grandfather. He loved life and horses. His favorite saying was ‘It’s all about the horse.’ “

Doug is survived by his wife Irene; daughter Ally Ehrmann-Younan and her husband Jake Younan; grandson Bryce; siblings: Julie Albrecht of Oak Ridge, NJ, Pam Maxwell of St. Petersburg, FL, Charles Ehrmann of Wayne, NJ, Robin Lozosky of Ringwood, NJ, Scott Ehrmann of West Milford, NJ and Sandee Stewart of Brooksville, FL; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith &Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.