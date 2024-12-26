Dorothy Warycka, 101

Dorothy Warycka of Wilmington, NC, died on December 22, 2024, at the age of 101. She was born on May 29, 1923, to Mark and Theodosia Homa.

She was predeceased by her husband Sam on January 24, 2006.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Mark (Ann) of Albion, NY, and Gregory (Joan) of Leland, NC; grandson Andrew, and great-granddaughter Hadley. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by six brothers, Peter, Paul, John, Amil, Walter and Frank; and three sisters, Helen Kraynak, Pauline Jamba, and Elizabeth Moroch.

Visitation: Thursday, January 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral services: Friday, January 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, 75 North Main Street, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, PO Box 715, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.