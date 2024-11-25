Dorothy E. Majkowski, 97

Dorothy E. Majkowski passed away on November 24, 2024, at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, NY. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late Arthur and Robina (Halcrow) Anderson, she was born in Queens, NY, on January 30, 1927.

Dorothy was a secretary for the NYS Division of Youth Secure Center in Goshen, NY. She was a proud member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills and the Woodbury Seniors.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Diane M. Majkowski (Houston, Texas), Cathy J. Majkowski (Chester, NY), Gale N. Jackson and her husband Richard (Highland Mills, NY), and Janice Herishen and her husband Richard (Jupiter, Fl.); siblings Robert Anderson (Lakewood Ranch, Fl.) and Ruby Klettner (Westbury, NY); grandchildren Jason Deverso (Janet), Stefanie Green (Justin), Rachel Heller (Richard), and Kirsten Doyle; great-grandchildren Devin, Sophia, Jake, Benjamin, Savannah, Tori, Cara, Wyatt, and Gavin; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also predeceased by her husband Theodore Majkowski.

Visitation: Monday, December 2, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).