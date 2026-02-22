Dorothy “Dot” Dohrmann

Dot Dohrmann (née Nielsen) passed away peacefully at home in River Vale, N.J., on Jan. 21, 2026, surrounded by her family. Born on April 5, 1931 in Fairview, N.J., the Nielsen family moved to Teaneck, N.J., in 1937 where Dot attended Teaneck High School. She attended NYU and met her future husband Charles in Luther League at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She married Charles H. Dohrmann in November of 1952. The couple moved to River Vale where they raised their family. Dot worked in the children’s department of the River Vale Library for many years, leading Storytime, Arts n’ Crafts classes and building the children’s collection. After retiring from the library, she became the Executive Secretary for the Westwood Chamber of Commerce, a position that she filled for several decades. Upon retiring, she became a full-time Grandma and enjoyed spending time with her three cherished grandsons and Oma to her two cherished great-grandsons. Dot’s church family at Christ Lutheran Church in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. was where she volunteered many hours each week. She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Margaret Nielsen, husband, Charles, and is survived by her sister, Marge Heeren (Bert), daughter and son, Janet and Paul (Elise Bruzzo), as well as grandsons, Niel Lewis, Christopher Dohrmann (Stephanie) and Andrew Lewis, great-grandsons, Miles Henry and Gavin James Dohrmann.

A Funeral Service was held on Jan. 29, 2026, at Christ Lutheran Church, Woodcliff Lake, N.J. A committal followed at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, N.J. Funeral arrangements undertaken by Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, N.J.

Donations to her favorite charities are appreciated:

Christ Lutheran Church

32 Pascack Rd. Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677

Tri-Boro Food Bank

c/o Christ Lutheran Church