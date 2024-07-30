Dorothy Ann Connolly, 84, of Chester, NY, entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Suffern, NY. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Richard Baptist and was born on January 17, 1940, in the Bronx, New York.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves behind her husband Arthur L. Connolly Jr. and her sons, Arthur Connolly III and his wife Kristin, and Michael Connolly and his wife Audrey Connolly. Dorothy had five grandchildren: Owen, Jack, Ryan, Mya, and Riley Connolly.

Dorothy will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, beautiful poetry, and kind heart. She had a love of music, especially by Frank Sinatra. She was an avid reader of murder mystery novels and politics. Dorothy served as the PTA president at Chester High School and was a reader at St. Columba Church in Chester. Dorothy’s generous spirit was known by all who knew her, and she committed her life to supporting and helping others in need. Dorothy frequently contributed to the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dorothy was a shark at playing cards and loved being surrounded by family and friends. Her infectious smile would light up a room, and the sound of her laughter would bring joy to all who heard it. It will leave a lasting imprint in our hearts forever. We are saddened by her loss, but we will carry a lifetime of fun and fond memories.

Instead of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

”The family would also like to thank the Willows of Ramapo for supporting our mother in her time of need.”

Visitation: Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.

Funeral Mass: Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High Street, Chester, N.Y. 10918.

Cremation care will be provided by Brendan & Thomas Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, N.Y.

The family has entrusted Dorothy’s care to the Flynn Family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.