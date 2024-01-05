Donald Marshall, 82

Donald Marshall, age 82, of Hamptonburgh, New York, entered into rest Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Donald was born October 10, 1941, in New York City, New York. He is the son of the late Harry and the late Margaret Reynolds Marshall. He is married to Lucia Bermudez Marshall.

Don grew up in Woodside, Queens and after attending high school, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962.

He was employed by and retired from Prudential Securities, New York City, New York, as a vice president.

Don is survived by his wife Lucia (Bermudez) Marshall as well as his children, Donald G. Marshall, Brian M. Marshall, Cathy Marshall Hogan, Kerri Marshall Gorsch, and Sally Marshall Savas; by his eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Harry Marshall and sister Kathleen Marshall Monti. He is predeceased by his sister Joann Marshall Romanucci. Don is also survived by his sister-in-law Carmen Bermudez and her son, Alex Crespo ,along with many nieces, nephews and friends as well as Lola, his loving kitty.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at St Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, New York.