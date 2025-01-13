Domenick Marinaccio, 94, of Montgomery entered into rest Friday, January 10, 2025. Domenick was born May 12, 1930, in Bronx, NY. He is the son of Michael Marinaccio and Anuzziata (Scrocca) Marinaccio.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a FDNY firefighter for almost 30 years as a member of Engine 71, Ladder 55 and Engine 52, and Ladder 52. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and enjoyed deep sea fishing. He was a jack of all trades and loved using his hands to build things. He was an excellent cook and always enjoyed cooking for his fellow firemen and family. Domenick will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his endless love and devotion for his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Patricia (Capello) Marinaccio; children Nancy Sheehan and husband Thomas, Linda Johnston and husband Mark, and Michael Marinaccio and wife Christine; grandchildren Ryan Sheehan, Jason Sheehan and wife Rosie, Dean Sheehan and wife Shannon, Cory Johnston and wife Kelly, Marlee Johnston, Michael Megan, and Christopher Marinaccio; great-grandchildren Anthony Vargas, Fynn Sheehan, and Kennedy Sheehan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary Pizzalongo and great-granddaughter Mae Johnston.

Visitation: Sunday, January 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, January 13, 2025, at 12 p.m. at Holy Name of Mary-Assumption Church, 89 Union Street, Montgomery, NY.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, Domenick’s family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Police and Fire Widows and Children Fund and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.