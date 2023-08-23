Delia Katherine Vuksanovich of Burlingham, N.Y., passed away in peace the morning of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. She was 82 years old.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1940, in Brooklyn, to Francis and Margaret Wolter. She was raised by her stepmother Helen Imperial and Stepfather Ben Imperial.

In 1968 she married the love of her life Michael Vuksanovich.

She was always active in the Catholic Church as a past CCD Teacher in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen and, most recently, involved in many groups with the parish of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bullville.

Delia was retired from NYS VESID where she worked for more than 20 years.

Delia will be missed by her family, friends and her church community. She was a devout Catholic who loved and always put her family first.

She loved to attend church every Sunday to crochet and read.

Delia is survived by her husband Michael Vuksanovich of Burlingham; children Michael Vuksanovich of Burlingham, Mark Thurston Vuksanovich and his wife Andrea of Goshen, Nikolas Vuksanovich and his wife Maribeth of Newburgh; grandchildren Jack, Samantha, Charlie, Kelsey, Paige, Robert, Olivia, Caroline, Ana and Lukas; her brother Francis Wolter and his wife Catherine of Lantana, Texas; and several nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Dillon Vuksanovich.

Visitation will be held at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bullville.

Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Pine Bush.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church 2800 Route 17K, Bullville NY 10915.