Debbie Carol Littlejohn, 72

Debbie Carol Littlejohn, born on August 26, 1952, passed away on October 21, 2024, in Chester, NY. A bright and creative individual, Debbie’s intelligence, work ethic and diligence shone through in every aspect of her life. She was a respected director of Human Resources at the Children’s Place and Call Center Services and later channeled her entrepreneurial spirit to become the creator and owner of Really Reasonable Ribbon, an online business catering to paper crafters.

Debbie graduated from Abington Heights High School and furthered her education by earning a BS from Susquehanna University and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Her career was marked by her honest, thorough and hardworking nature, which earned her the admiration and respect of her colleagues and employees.

Her hobbies included paper crafting, where she excelled in art rubber stamping and collage, often having her works published in trade magazines. She was also an avid quilter, tennis player, and a talented musician. Debbie was a former member of the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, where she participated actively in church events.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband Dr. Donald Littlejohn, son Donald Littlejohn III, daughter-in-law Jessica Littlejohn, grandchildren Donald Littlejohn IV and Ella Littlejohn, and sister Leeann Hill. She was preceded in death by her brother Alec Dempsey, and her parents, William and Harriet Dempsey.

Services: Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, October 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.

Her legacy of kindness, creativity, and dedication will be remembered by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church, PO Box 95, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981 or to the Chester Community Food Pantry, 94-96 Main Street, Chester, NY 10918.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.