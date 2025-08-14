Dawn Ansbro

Dawn-Joy Ann Ansbro, 63, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away in New City, NY on Aug. 13, 2025.

Born on July 22, 1962 in Englewood, N.J., to Elaine and Robert Oliver, Dawn was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and wife. Dawn attended Saddle Brook High School before studying Fashion Design at Marist University, and Organizational Development through Phoenix University. She worked tirelessly to champion the arts throughout her career. She built a community around the arts in Orange County and supported countless creative endeavors. Later in life, she worked with the SUNY Orange Foundation to help raise funds for students to reach their educational dreams.

She touched the lives of many with her profound warmth, creativity and generosity with an outgoing nature. Dawn was a generous friend and possessed an uncanny ability to connect with just about anyone. She possessed a brilliant mind, disarming wit, and an empathetic heart. She had a rare gift of building community wherever she found herself.

Dawn is survived by her husband Jim, her daughters Kristen and Cori, son-in-law Christian, her daughter’s fiancée Mo, and her sisters Donna and Debbie.

If you’d like to pay your respects, viewings are on Monday, Aug. 18 at Donovan’s Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y. from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and then again from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Dawn with a donation to the SUNY Orange Foundation.

Student Emergency Fund: www.sunyorangefoundation.org/student-emergency-fund.

Scholarships: www.sunyorangefoundation.org/suny-orange-scholarships.