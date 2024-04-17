David Conway Ward, 75

David “Dave” Conway Ward, age 75, of Goshen entered into rest Monday, April 15, 2024 at home in Goshen.

David was born April 4, 1949, in Baltimore, Md. He is the son of the late Conway Lunford Ward and the late Savannah (Miller) Ward and stepson of William Stankiewicz. He married Anne Marie Quinn in 1981.

He served in the army as a combat medic and became a respiratory therapist shortly after discharge. He was employed by Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., where he met his wife, Anne (Quinn) Ward, and later by Horton Memorial Hospital, Middletown, NY, as a respiratory therapist. He also worked as a pulmonary function tech in several medical offices in Middletown, NY, as well as working for Lincare Homecare Services.

In the past Dave loved outings with friends and family, including many early summer mornings spent crabbing with his children along the Jersey Shore and time spent cooking at pancake breakfasts for the Middletown Elks Lodge. He was also a long time member of the Dikeman Volunteer Fire Department in Goshen, NY. Dave was also a good friend of “Bill” for the past 14 years.

He is survived by his wife Anne Marie (Quinn) Ward, daughter Marie (Ward) Yonnone and her husband Christopher Yonnone, along with grandsons Nicholas and Dylan Yonnone, daughter Caitlin Ward and son David Ward, as well as many beloved brothers and sister in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Conway Lunford Ward and Savannah (Miller) Ward and stepfather William Stankiewicz.

His family would also like to say a special thank you to the many caring staff, doctors and nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants, etc. at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, NY, especially those in the Medical Intensive Care Unit.

Visitation: Friday, April 19 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Prayer service: Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen on Monday, April 22 at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers David’s family requests that donations be made in his name to a charitable organization of your choice.