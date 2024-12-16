With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Daniel Clemente, 60, who left us on December 9, 2024, after a courageous and determined battle with pancreatic cancer. Danny confronted his illness with remarkable strength, humor and positivity, embodying the joyful spirit that defined him. His wife, Liliana Fernandez-Clemente, stood by his side through it all, offering unwavering support and love, a true testament to the strength of their bond.

Danny was born in New York City on August 1, 1964, and grew up in the South Bronx. Twenty-two years ago, he moved to the Hudson Valley, where he lived with immense passion and vitality. His infectious energy and remarkable sense of humor made it easy for him to connect with others, ensuring that everyone felt valued and loved. Danny had a talent for bringing people together and was always ready to celebrate life’s moments with joy, whether on the sports field, at work, or surrounded by family and friends.

Danny was a talented athlete and breakdancer who dedicated much of his life to staying active. He explored a variety of physical challenges, from sports to gym workouts. His enthusiasm for movement and boundless energy inspired everyone around him. He approached every activity with determination and a smile, always striving to live life to the fullest.

Above all, Danny was a devoted father, brother, uncle, and friend. He cherished his family, especially his wife, Liliana, and their blended family, which included his children Jade Clemente, Daniel Justin Clemente, Zachary Cestero, and bonus children Gabrielle Ortiz, Michael Mangual, and his beloved grandson Jomar Sanchez. His love for them was immeasurable, and his role as a father and grandfather brought him immense pride and joy.

Danny shared his wisdom, warmth, and infectious laughter with his nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was always there to listen, offer a kind word, and extend a helping hand. Though Danny’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, he would want us to carry forward his legacy by living with the same joy, positivity, and laughter he brought to our lives.

Danny is survived by his wife, children, siblings, nieces, and nephews, as well as a wide circle of friends and family who will continue to honor his memory in their hearts.

Rest in peace, Danny. You will forever be missed, but your spirit will live on in the love, laughter, and inspiration you gave us all.

Service: Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. with Sister Anne.

Celebration of life: December 21, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).