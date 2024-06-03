Christopher J. Scanlan, 48

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Christopher J. Scanlan on May 30, 2024. He was 48 years old. Son of Rosemary Kennedy and the late Martin Scanlan, Chris was born on January 29, 1976, in Goshen, NY.

Christopher was a tech for Planet Health Food Packaging Inc., in Port Jervis, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving mother Rosemary Kennedy of Chester, NY, daughter Mallidh Rose Scanlan of Middletown, NY, and his brother Michael Scanlan of Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial mass: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY, followed by interment of cremains at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).