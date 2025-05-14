Christine Z. Markiewicz, a resident of Chester, peacefully passed away on May 11, at the age of 75.

Daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Soblen, she was born in England on August 17, 1949.

Christine worked as a registered nurse.

She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Markiewicz, of Chester; their daughter, Jaime Markiewicz, of Monticello; their son, Michael, and his wife, Allison Markiewicz, of Queens; and their grandchildren, Hazel and Violet Markiewicz. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Gray, of Pennsylvania; her brother, Edward Knobelsdorf, of Quebec, Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 20, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson Street, Chester.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 20, at 10 am at the Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen.

Burial will follow at noon at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen.

The family entrusted Christine’s care to the Flynn family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center’s staff.

Please feel free to extend a condolence or share a memory for the family.