Our cherished father and grandfather, Charles Frederick Johnson, Jr., a resident of Chester for nearly a century, died on March 13, 2026, at his home on the farm. He was 96.

The son of the late Charles and Anna Board Johnson, he was born on December 29, 1929, in Goshen, N.Y., and given the nickname “Sandy,”; an obvious choice for someone with such light hair. Even in his older years, when his hair had turned gray, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him “Pop,” Sandy stuck.

Sandy spent nearly his entire life on the dairy farm where he grew up. One semester in the dorms at RPI was enough to convince him to move back to Chester, where he settled into the family farming business and married the girl he left behind. Sandy married Margaret Fowler in October of 1950, and they remained on the farm until her passing in 2022, after 72 years of marriage.

He is survived by his seven children: David (Dianne) of Alden, Iowa; Anne (Jon) Somerville of Chester; Amy Pallassino of Monroe, N.C.; Gary (Deborah) of Chester; Kathi (Bob) Nywening of Chester; Gail DelErario of Chester; and Peter of Chester. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William (Bill) Johnson of Goshen, N.Y., and his sister Sally Mills of Eugene, OR.

When not working long hours on the farm, he wore many hats within the agricultural and historical communities. Though extensive, before he passed, Sandy made sure there was a record of his involvement and achievements in the community.

He was a 4-H leader and president of the extension, a member and president of the Chester School Board, a Director of Hudson Valley Farm Credit, a Director of the William Bull and Sarah Wells Stone House Association, a NY State Director for ELFAC (since disbanded), and a Director at the National Temple Hill Association. In addition to his leadership roles, he was also a member of the Chester Alumni Association, Chester Historical Society, Orange County Historical Society, and the Orange County Genealogical Society. In addition to these hats, in the 1990s, he hosted the Vice-Premier of China and scholars for farm tours at his home.

Tours of the home farm and a thirst for adventure led to tours of farms across the world. Sandy traveled to ten different countries, learning about agricultural practices around the world. He made numerous jaunts around the United States, visiting family and seeing sights.

Readers may be thinking with such a long list, it is possible he had forgotten some, but those who knew Sandy will remember his impressive ability to catalog historic information and travel adventure stories, which he was always willing to share.

Sandy worked in the barn until one month before his 89th birthday, about 30 years after officially retiring as a farmer. He loved to tell stories about his travels and share historical facts, both from his large collection of family documents and from whatever book he was reading. He never met someone he couldn’t share a tale with and was a friend to all. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Chester Cemetery.

A Life Celebration will follow at 112 Johnson Road, Chester, NY 10918. All friends are welcome to join the family at the reception.

The family entrusted Charles’ care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

Cremation Care was provided under the direct supervision of Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.