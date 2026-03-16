Charles “Ace” David Frank III, 68, passed away on March 13, 2026, at home with his family around him in Middletown, N.Y.

Charles was born on May 2, 1957, in Goshen, N.Y, to Charles Frank, Jr. and Jean Elston Frank. He married Dianne Yehling and had a son, then a daughter, and after 20 years they divorced. He married Sandra Post and after 12 years they divorced. Charlie then married Ann Daugherty (3rd times a charm!)

He worked in various places- the slaughterhouse in Chester, Walden Books, Blacktopping, Monroe Tube. He left Monroe Tube to start his own sealing business with his dad, C&C Sealing, but in 2008 he closed due to the recession. He started working for Tetz as a cement Truck Driver and was there for 15 years.

Charlie was best known as a gearhead and a car guy. He loved planes, trains, automobiles, ships, motorbikes, ATV’s, snowmobiles - basically anything with an engine. He has owned a number of antique cars/vans over the years. He was a member of the Orange County Antique Auto Club and the Model Club.

Charlie was a member of AA for a long time. He would have had 30 years clean and sober in July. (The pot he smoked in the last year doesn’t count!)

Charlie is survived by his wife Annie Frank, son, Charles “Chuck” Frank IV and wife Donna, daughter Candice “Candy” Sledzianowski and husband Daniel, six grandchildren, Emily, Madison, Clayton, Hayden, Haileigh, and Sarah; great grandchild, Ilias and one on the way Dakota; nieces Donna, Robyn and Carol Jean.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Corwin “Denny” Frank and stepsister, Margaret “Maggie” Brennan.

Annie would like to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan for their care and concern for both Charlie and the family. Ella, Jackie, Andrew, and Laura specifically. Zika and “the wobbly cat” Shaky thank you too for taking care of their person.

Annie would like to also thank her family and friends for all of their support. There are no words to express how much it means to her and she loves you all.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, once the cars come out. Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY. www.donovanfunerals.com