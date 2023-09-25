Charity K. Kessler, 97

Charity K. Kessler passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at The Valley View Center for Nursing Care & Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. She was 97 years old.

Daughter of the late Isaac Montanyea and Jemima Conklin Montanyea, Charity was born on January 21, 1926, in the town of Woodbury, NY.

Survivors include her sons: Charles Kessler and his wife Sandy of Louisa, Virginia, Leroy Kessler of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jay Kessler and his wife Donna of Florida, NY, Joseph Kessler and his wife Suzanne of Florida, NY, Conrad Kessler of Monroe, NY, Peter Kessler and his wife Michelle of Middletown, NY, Phillip Kessler and his wife Marcy of Pine Bush, NY; and her daughters: Hazel Gal of Cragsmoor, NY, Hope Romer of Chester, NY, Ida Baltimore and her husband Alan of Goshen, NY, and Sharon Doolittle and her husband Mike of Sparrow Bush, NY. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Charity was predeceased by her husband Milton Kessler, son Jerry Kessler, and daughters: Faith Hilton, Charity “Kit” Brauchler, and GeeGee Kessler.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY, with a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.