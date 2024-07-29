Celia Pipola, 106

Celia Pipola of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2024. She was 106, just a week shy of her 107th birthday.

The daughter of the late Alfredo Blondet and Esperanza Dethleffsen Blondet, she was born on August 2, 1917, in Vigues, Puerto Rico.

She was the widow of Anthony Pipola; amazing mother of two children, Louis and Celia (Charles Martinez); grandmother of three, Gina (Sebastian Anthony Jr.), Laurie-Ann, and Jessica; and great-grandmother of Sebastian Anthony III.

A family statement reads, “Mom was a strong, devoted to faith, God, saints and family. Privileged to call her mom, she will be missed immensely and loved always.”

Visitation: Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, August 1 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: The Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.