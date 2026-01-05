Catherine Landa, a resident of Goshen, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Suffern, N.Y. She was 67 years old. The daughter of Jerry and Nancy Arpaio, Catherine was born on May 13, 1958, in Middletown, N.Y.

She spent her life devoted to her family and was a steady and strong presence to those who knew her best. Catherine was a proud mother and grandmother, and her greatest joy came from time spent with her family. Catherine was affectionately known as Bramma, Aunt Cathy, and Jessie’s Mommy by those she cherished most. She was known for her strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication to those she loved. Catherine had a creative spirit and was actively involved in sewing and crafting, pursuits she shared with her grandchildren, especially craft fairs with her granddaughter, Kenzie. She also had a keen eye for design and spent time working in kitchen design, where her creativity and attention to detail were especially evident.

Catherine was cremated, and her family will be planning a celebration of life in May 2026.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Jessica Zanetti; her grandchildren, Kyleigh Zanetti, Kenzie Caminske, and Joseph O’Connell, as well as her beloved dog, Ziva.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband, William Landa; her brother, Ralph Arpaio; her sister, Nancy Jennings; and her parents, Jerry and Nancy Arpaio.

