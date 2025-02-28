Carolyn N. Reynolds, 91

Carolyn N. Reynolds, “Carrie”, 91, of Goshen entered into rest on Friday, February 21, 2025, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Warwick, NY. Carolyn was born March 27, 1933, in Stamford, Conn., the daughter of George H. Nichols and Jennie H. Nichols. She was the widow of Russell W. Reynolds.

Carolyn retired from the Department of Motor Vehicle as director. She also volunteered for many years at the Goshen library. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Goshen, BPW of Goshen, Slate Hill Pacers Senior Cub, and Retired Traveling Friends. She and Russell loved to travel and went on many trips with loved ones and friends throughout the years. She was also an avid slot player in the casinos.

Carolyn is survived by her son George R. Reynolds and wife Laurie of New Hampton; daughter Lisa M. Reynolds of Goshen; grandson Bryan G. Reynolds of New Hampton; brother Clarence Nichols of Laughlin, NV; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carolyn was predeceased in death by her parents, husband Russell, daughter Sheryl, and husband Fred Krach.

We would like to thank the staff of Valley View Nursing Home for the compassionate care they gave to mom while she was a resident there.

Visitation: Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Goshen, 33 Park Pl., Goshen, NY.

Burial: Ridgebury Cemetery, Slate Hill, NY.

Donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.