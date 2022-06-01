Carolyn B. Niesolowski, of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at home. She was 82.

The daughter of the late Frank Burch and Gladys Schaefer Burch Reinhart, she was born on February 7, 1940 in Amityville, NY.

Carolyn retired after 31 years from the Valley View Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Goshen, NY.

A family statement reads, “Mom was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed.”

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Melis; son, Dominick Mancuso; stepsons, Cris Niesolowski (Wendy); Timothy Niesolowski (Francine); grandsons, Dennis Melis, Dante Melis; granddaughter, Sierra Niesolowski; great granddaughter, Natalie Melis; sisters, Martha Peterson and Catherine Schall; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas A. Niesolowski.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3rd from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3rd at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY, immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com