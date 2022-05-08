Carole A. Murphy, of Chester, NY, 84 years old, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. The daughter of the late Dorothea & Stanley Sundell, she was born on July 15, 1937, in Los Angeles, CA. She was a 51-year resident of Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Murphy of Goshen, NY. She will be missed by her children, Cathleen and Jeff Manka, Noreen and Brad Hammond, and Dennis and Kelly Murphy; her grandchildren Erin, Zachary, Rita, Brenden, and Emily Murphy, Michael and Brian Manka; her great-grandchildren, Edward Dunlop, Theodore Manka, and Henry Murphy; her nephews, Scott and Brett Sundell and numerous others.

A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at Saint Columba R. C. Church, located at 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to kindly send donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundationhttps://t2t.org/donate/

Cremation care was under the care of Thomas & Brendan Flynn and performed at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

To offer an online condolence for the family to view, please visit www.flynnfh.com