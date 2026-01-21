Carol L. Hoffman

Carol Levy Hoffman, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, surrounded by her loving family, in Goshen, N.Y. She was born on April 28, 1945, to Herbert Levy and Mary Cooper Levy in Washington, D.C.

With her sparkling personality and signature dimples, she enjoyed time with her community and family, traveling, and sharing laughs with all who knew her. She was an inquisitive person and a vocal advocate for others less fortunate, always acting with principles and care that she instilled in her family.

Survivors include her daughter Krista Bowman of New York; daughter and son-in-law Amy and Dominick Fontana of New York; son Jared Hoffman of California; grandchildren Willow, Jaeda, Keeghan, Arya, Samuel, Sophie, and Trey and wife Paige, and great-grandson Theo. Numerous beloved nieces and nephews are also among her survivors.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Goshen located at 33 Park Place in Goshen, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Carol.