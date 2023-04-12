Carmella Valentino

Carmella “Clara” Verardi Valentino passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 10, 2023. Her family is grateful in the knowledge that each of them has gained a guardian angel to watch over them. She was 84 years old.

Clara was born on Staten Island, NY on April 7, 1939 to Alexander and Pompelia Verardi. Clara attended Port Richmond High School. She worked for Staten Island Rapid Transit/Railroad and Canada Dry. She met the love of her life in 1970, Vincent Valentino, and the two have been inseparable ever since; they were married for 52 years. In 1976 they moved to Orange County, NY and raised three children. Clara worked from 1983 - 2001 in the Monroe Woodbury School District as a cook manager. Clara was an exceptional cook - famous for her Sunday Sauce, Easter Pies, and Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Her six grandchildren enjoyed Sunday dinners with her where she would give out “Born Money” to the grandkids and loved “Nana Meatballs” most of all! Clara adored her 300-year-old house in Goshen and the spectacular views of the farms and hot air balloons on summer nights from her porch window, and the sounds of her grandchildren enjoying the pool.

Clara is survived by her loving husband, Vincent, her three children, Vincent Jr. (Lisa), Jennifer Ahearn (Christopher), and Victoria Catalano(Frank). In addition, she will be dearly missed by her nephews, Peter and David Thierry, who were like sons to her. Clara will be greatly missed by her adoring grandchildren, who called her “Nana-Pants”, Julia Valentino, Emily Valentino, Colin Ahearn, Gianna Catalano, Kailynn Ahearn, and Frankie Catalano. Clara’s fur-baby, “Millie-Mommy” will miss her cuddles. She is also survived by her life-long friend, Antionette Martone, and many nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her parents, twin sister, Valentina Thierry, and brothers Louis Verardi, Armand Verardi, and Peter Verardi.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 13 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.

Burial will follow in The Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com