Bryan E. Dietz, 64

Bryan E Dietz, U.S. Navy petty officer thrid class, a dedicated family man, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on October 21, 2023, in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was born on November 23, 1958.

Throughout his life, Bryan made a significant impact in various professions. He began his career as a lead custodian at Goshen Central High School and later served as the head custodian for the Monroe-Woodbury School District until his retirement in June of 2021. Despite retiring, Bryan continued to find purpose by working as a floor technician at Gulfport Memorial Hospital from September 2021 until the time of his passing.

Bryan’s commitment to education was evident in his own academic pursuits. He was a proud graduate of Valley Central High School in Montgomery, New York, where he completed his studies in 1977, which included vocational training in horticulture. He was also very involved with the civil air patrol. His dedication to learning carried over into his professional life as he prioritized creating safe and clean environments for students and staff. In addition to his work ethic and professional accomplishments, Bryan had a wide range of interests and hobbies that added vibrancy to his life. He was an avid fisherman who found solace and joy casting lines into calm waters. Gardening at home brought him immense satisfaction, as he nurtured vibrant flora that adorned his surroundings. Bryan also had a passion for traveling, exploring new places to broaden his experiences and create cherished memories. Before embarking on his career journey, Bryan served his country with honor and distinction in the U.S. Navy from 1982 to 1994. This service demonstrated not only his bravery but also his unwavering commitment to something greater than himself.

Bryan will forever be remembered for being deeply devoted to his family. He created countless precious memories with them throughout the years. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Dorothy L. Dietz; their son, U.S. Navy Chief Bryan E. Dietz Jr., who is married to Richelle; and his daughter, Leslie Dietz. Bryan’s legacy also lives on through his siblings: Richard Dietz, who is married to Sandi, and Ruth Hulbert, who is married to Robert. Bryan’s pride and joy were his beloved grandchildren, who brought immeasurable happiness into his life. He leaves behind cherished memories with his grandchildren: Bryan Alan, Victoria, Jordan, Jamie, Leilini, and Maria; and many loving nieces and nephews. Family was of utmost importance to Bryan, and he adored spending time with his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, USMC CWO Cecil and Agnes Dietz; his sister, Agnes Dalessandro; and his brothers, Morton Dietz, Charles Dietz, and Bernard Dietz. In this time of grief and remembrance, family and friends will gather at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport on November 18, 2023, for a Celebration of Life event. The service will commence at 12 p.m. and offer an opportunity for all those who knew Bryan to honor his memory together. The funeral home is located at 11280 Three Rivers Rd in Gulfport, Mississippi. Interment will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Bryan E. Dietz’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but the impact he made on their lives will endure as a testament to his character and love. He will forever be remembered as the devoted family man with an unwavering commitment to hard work, education, and creating lasting memories with his loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.