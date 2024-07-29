Bridget A. Brown, 84, of Goshen entered into final rest Friday, July 26, 2024.

Bridget (better known to most as Bridie) was born September 13, 1939, in Coatbridge, a small town on the outskirts of Glasgow, Scotland. The daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Boyle) McIntosh, she was raised in a one-bedroom apartment shared with her four older siblings. She attended St. Patrick’s primary school and St. Patrick’s high school. She bravely emigrated alone to the United States in the early 1960s working as an au pair in California and then moving to New York City, where she met and married the love of her life, Gregory Brown on July 18, 1964. In the early 1980s they ultimately settled in Goshen, NY, to raise their young family. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary earlier this month. Her gift was with children and it was a gift she shared. She continued working in childcare the remainder of her life. Bridie was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, an active member of the Goshen Senior Center and an avid and enthusiastic cruiser.

She was a spitfire of a woman with a vibrant spark of life that touched the lives of everyone she knew. The world is a darker place without her light.

She is survived by her son Greg and wife Karen, daughter Christina and partner Mike, grandson Nicholas and wife Noel, and granddaughter Samantha.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Gregory in October 2023 and her four older siblings, Eddie, Hugh, Agnes (Nissie) and Peter.

Visitation: Thursday, August 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Bridget’s family is requesting that memorial donations be made in her name to the Disabled American Veterans or a charity of your choice.