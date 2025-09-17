It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Blanche M. Doran on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of John J. Kelly and Elizabeth Stroud Kelly.

Blanche excelled in administrative roles and concluded her professional career as a Travel Consultant at JAB Travel in Goshen, N.Y. Following her retirement, she continued her dedicated service as the Executive Director of CARES volunteer organizations. She was deeply involved in the Crestwood 4 Village community, holding positions such as President of the Women’s Club and the Residence Club, as well as actively participating in the Manchester Coordinating Council. Renowned for her expertise, she served as the facilitator and subject matter expert of the ADR committee, was a member of the election committee, and managed the finances for a local food pantry. Blanche’s generous and kind spirit touched many lives.

She is survived by her five loving children: James D. Doran Jr. (Delfina), John C. Doran (Susan, Heather, John Jr.), Ann E. Doran, Daniel P. Doran (Colleen), and Timothy W. Doran (Judy, Brittany, Hunter). She also leaves behind numerous friends, including Chris Wenz, whom she affectionately called son #5.5. Blanche was predeceased by her beloved husband, James D. Dora, and beloved daughter-in-law Delfina. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 12:00 noon at Hamptonburgh Cemetery in Campbell Hall, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Donovan’s Funeral Home, Goshen, N.Y.