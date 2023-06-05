Betty C. Matuszewski of Florida, NY, a retired data clerk for O.C. Department of Social Services, Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, June 4, 2023. She was 84.

The daughter of the late Herbert Crookston and Belle Wood Crookston, she was born on Dec. 15, 1938 in Goshen, NY.

She was a member of the Florida American Legion Post 1250 Ladies Auxiliary, Florida, NY and a member of the Seward Seniors. Betty enjoyed numerous trips with her husband, “Cussy” to area Casinos.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Matuszewski, and wife, Kim; son, Mark Matuszewski; granddaughter, Samantha Niedelman and husband, Justin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Conrad Matuszewski and his wife, Karen; along with numerous, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leon “Cussy” Matuszewski; son, Gary Matuszewski, along with her two sisters, Jean Sanford and Gail Crookston.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in O.C. Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921 or to the Warwick Community Ambulance Corps., PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.