Bette Jane Johnson, of Port Jervis, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Bon Secours Hospital, Port Jervis. She was 69.

The daughter of the late Frank Johnson and Elizabeth Schmick Johnson, she was born on June 23, 1953 in Morristown, NJ.

Bette Jane was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

She was predeceased by her sister, Pamela Ann Utter and 2 nephews, Darren and Scott Utter.

She is survived by several cousins and friends.

As per her wishes, cremation will be held privately. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th at the Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

