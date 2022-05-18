After a long and full life, our dear aunt, Bessie Petroff, of Goshen, sadly passed away on May 10, 2022 at the age of 93. She was an astonishing, selfless aunt who was always there when we needed her. Her passions included family, swimming (one mile per day till age 89), sewing, cooking and baking. Bessie leaves behind to cherish her wonderful memories: three nieces; one nephew; three grand-nieces; two grand-nephews; four great-grand nieces and five great-grand nephews as well as many lifelong friends.

Cremation has occurred. As per Bessie’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.