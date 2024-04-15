Bess Moran, 70

Bess (Stephanis) Moran, 70, of Milford, Pa., passed away on March 30, 2024, after a long illness. Bess was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James and Voula Stephanis and spent most of her adult life in Milford, Pa.

Bess is survived by her husband Eddie; children Jeronimos “Michael” (Lee) Konidaris and James (Tiffany) Moran; grandchildren Alex, Kayla, Kristina, Jack, and Lily; siblings George and Deana Stephanis; as well as her brother-in-law Kenny Moran and sister-in-law Laura (John) Diadone. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Voula Stephanis, her sister Sophie Stephanis, and her in-laws Edward and Lilian Moran.

She inspired and impacted many students’ lives while teaching art, special education, and reading for over 30 years. In addition, she served as the Art Department chair and the art curriculum coordinator for Port Jervis High School and the Port Jervis School District, N.Y.

Bess formally began her artistic journey at Art & Design High School in Manhattan, N.Y. She received her BFA from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, N.Y., and her MS from Post University, Long Island, N.Y.

She was an incredible artist and passionate teacher who saw beauty and inspiration everywhere. She was a resilient, honest, and imaginative woman who loved her friends and family. She gave without asking for anything in return and will be missed as fiercely as she was loved.

Memorial service: April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 122 Westfall Town Drive, Matamoras, Pennsylvania.