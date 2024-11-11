Bernard F. Duesel Jr., 80

Bernard F. Duesel Jr., aka Bunzer, Dad, Pop, Grandpa, Skip, Mr. Fix It, Mr. Inventor, “No Sweat,” Mr. Pea Poppin’ Proud, the Incomparable Bernie D., was called home to God on Thursday, November 7, 2024. He was 80 years young, born on October 5, 1944, in Yonkers, NY, to Mary Dauer and Bernard Duesel Sr., where he grew-up with his beloved siblings, Marjorie Ackermann, Barbara McManus, and Frank Duesel.

Bernie married his Gorton High School sweetheart, the love of his life, Lynn Ann Kohrs, in June of 1967. He professed his love to Lynn at a school dance on the night they first met. She laughed, but quickly learned he meant it. They were blessed with three children, James, Kristen and Sarah Duesel.

In 1972, they moved from the city to Partridge Lane in the Land O’ Goshen, where cows roamed and crickets sang. At first the quiet country was a challenge, but as years went by, their Goshen family roots grew deep. Bernie’s beloved parents and in-laws, Esther and James “Buddy” Kohrs, soon followed them to Goshen, too! He welcomed them with open arms.

Bernie’s blessings also grew when his children met their true loves, Leslie Greaves, Jerry Oleske, and Mike Stevens. Love multiplied yet again with the addition of each of his beloved grandchildren, Erica, Aiden, Connor, Jake, and Joe. He was the best grandfather a child could hope for, and he was pea poppin’ proud of each of his grandchildren, the highest pride there is.

A New Englander at heart, he grew up spending idyllic summers fishing, boating, swimming on Lake “Chargoggagoggmanchauggauggagoggchaubunagungamaug” through the decades, cherishing time with old and new generations of his family, especially his talks, swims, and belly laughs with his beloved nieces and nephews.

He attended college at Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he studied chemical engineering and became the proud president of his Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Bernie held numerous patents, including his wastewater evaporator invention he founded at his work at Heartland Technologies, a big step forward in the environmental clean-up industry.

He was humble yet proud about of his meaningful life’s work. Yet Bernie always considered his greatest life’s work his loving family. He had an endless capacity to love and care for those around him.

He was a devout Catholic, Mets / Giants fanatic, John Deere aficionado, photographer loving and avid fisherman in his free-time. He loved a weekend car ride adventure with his forever sweetheart Lynn riding shotgun. Bernie’s “let’s get lost” adventures were epic and live on in his children.

Bernie and Lynn always chose the long way home, whenever they could. We can only begin to imagine the long, scenic way home he took on his journey to Heaven above.

Though his earthly heart and body grew tired too soon for all who love him, we know his spirit rises in his faith and devotion to God where he reunites with his loved ones, while watching over us from above.

Bernie’s earthly presence will be missed beyond measure. Indeed, they broke the mold. We are pea poppin’ proud he was ours to love. Godspeed, dearest husband, dad and grandfather, until we meet again.

Visitation: Sunday, November 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at St John’s Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY, with the interment to follow.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).