Barbara Lavorgna, 93, of Roscoe (formerly of Campbell Hall, NY) entered into rest Monday, September 11, 2024, at home in Roscoe, NY.

Barbara was born March 19, 1931, in Rosendale, NY. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Gregory. She married Philip Lavorgna.

She is survived her daughter Phyllis Clynes (Paul) and her son Gregory Lavorgna (Nona), both of Roscoe; her grandchildren Laura Palmer (Charlie), Kimberly Palmer, Brian Lavorgna (Leigh), Rebecca Burns, Ryan Clynes (Mary Rose), and Josh Lavorgna (Darren); great-grandchildren Kenneth Gordon, Marissa Szadkowski, Penny Clynes, Winter Clynes, Amilia Lavorgna, and Adaleine Lavorgna; and great great-grandchildren Asher Gordon and Aurora Gordon.

Barbara was a member of Ridgewood Singers, The First Presbyterian Church of Hamptonburgh, United Church of Roscoe, The Otterkill Engine Company Ladies Auxiliary, and Cooks Falls-Horton Auxiliary.

Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest, especially her children and grandchildren. She was always ready for the next adventure, or there to help a friend.

Visitation: Friday, September 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hamptonburgh, 2815 NY 207, Campbell Hall, NY.

Burial: Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made in Barbara’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Hamptonburgh, 2815 NY 207, Campbell Hall, NY; The United Church of Roscoe, 2 Church St, Roscoe, NY 12776; or Cooks Falls-Horton Fire Department, 116 Cooks Falls Rd, Roscoe NY 12776.