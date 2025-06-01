Barbara Koksvik, age 72, of Middletown, entered into rest on Thursday, May 29, at home in.

Born on March 16, 1953, in Brooklyn, NY, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Goldstein) Cooper. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Martin Koksvik.

Barbara lived life on her own terms. She was known for her unfiltered honesty, sharp wit, and no-nonsense approach to everything. Whether it was offering her unvarnished opinion, telling it like it was, or sharing a joke, Barbara’s straightforward nature made her both a memorable and beloved presence.

Barbara had a deep love for travel, especially to Hawaii, where she found peace and joy. She was also an avid casino-goer, loved shopping, and had a profound appreciation for music and comedy. Above all, she adored her family and friends, and was fiercely loyal to those she loved.

Barbara is survived by her son, David Williams and wife Carly; son, Michael Tramel; grandchildren, Jayden, Makaila, Carmella, Noah, and Tessa; her sister, June; nieces, Michelle, Monique and Rhonda; and her greatest love of all, her dog, Maleki.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen.

Barbara’s legacy of honesty, humor, and deep love for those around her will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace, knowing she lived authentically and left an indelible mark on all who knew her.