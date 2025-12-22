Barbara Bauer-Strojnowski

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Barbara Ann Bauer-Strojnowski, who left this world peacefully on Dec. 22, 2025, at the age of 81. Barbara was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Fairfield, Ohio, the only daughter of Charles and Grace Bauer.

Barbara was a graduate of American University School of Communication in Washington, D.C. where she received her master’s degree. Barbara was a technical writer for 20 years for AIG Insurance Co and later started Bauer Marketing and Communications in Goshen, N.Y. and worked until retirement as a Marketing Consultant.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Strojnowski, and stepchildren Ann Moore and Jay Strojnowski whose love and support enriched her life. Barbara spent her life dedicated to her family. Together, Barbara and Joseph shared countless memories and adventures, especially on the golf course, that will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew them. Her absence will be keenly felt by her family and friends, who will honor her memory with love and kindness, just as she had embodied throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to United Hospice, 11 Stokum Lane, New City, N.Y. 10956 that reflects the values Barbara held dear. May her spirit continue to guide us, and may we honor her memory by living life with the same grace and compassion that she shared with us all.

