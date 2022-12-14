Barbara “Barb” A. Greco (Simons) 75, of Goshen NY. entered eternal rest with her family by her side on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born May 12, 1947, the daughter of George and Dorothy Simons. Barb would often recount the time she spent with her brother Kenneth and parents in Suffern, New York. We take comfort in knowing that they are all together again.

Barb graduated from Suffern high school where she met her lifelong partner and husband Anthony “Butch” Greco. They often could be found dancing together at all the parties they attended.

The two met when Barbara was still in High School and were inseparable. Barbara and Anthony have a love for each other like no other, Anthony would describe their love “as one” where they were each other’s lifelong companion and is firm that his perpetual love for his sweetheart Barb will never end. They were blessed with three children: Dawn, James, and Vincent.

Barbara loved working in her flower beds, watching her hummingbird and butterflies. She had unconditional love for her animals. Barbara was also known to sing to her grandchildren “You Are My Sunshine” and for making her famous meatballs.

Barbara supported the family business while still focusing on her children and devotion to her husband. Later, when her children were grown, she took a job as a clerk with Goshen Medical Associates, Goshen, NY.

Barb is survived by her loving Husband Anthony Greco, daughter Dawn Maurizzio (husband, Todd Maurizzio), sons James Greco (wife, Irena Greco and her son Jorge Cevallos) and Vincent Greco (wife, Andrea Greco), and her grandchildren Nicholas Maurizzio, Samantha Maurizzio, Anthony Greco and Joseph Greco.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held 7:00 p.m. in Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com

