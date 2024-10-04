Arvella Lorraine Hom, 96

Arvella Lorraine Hom, a lifelong resident of Chester, has died at age 96. Lorraine, as she was known, was the daughter of the late Eva Arvella and George Smith Potter Jr., and the sister of George Smith Potter III. She was the widow of Bernard Gustave Hom.

Active in the local community, Lorraine was a member of the Chester Historical Society, Chester Presbyterian Church, and, in younger days, she was a member of the Walton Engine & Hose Company’s Ladies’ Auxiliary, a 4-H leader, secretary of the Village of Chester Planning Board, and a volunteer Ambulance Corps member and dispatcher.

For most of her adult life, Lorraine worked at the Chester National Bank (now Key Bank). Following this, she began her “retirement job” in the Orange County Historian’s Office. She and County Historian Ted Sly worked together for 25 years until both retired in 2011. At that time, she was 83 years old. Lorraine loved history and served as the Village of Chester Historian well into her 90s.

Lorraine is survived by the couple’s two daughters Nancy Hom George and Linda Poshadel (Charles); grandson Andrew Poshadel (Amy); sister-in-law Anne Gorda; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, Lorraine’s funeral will be private. Lorraine loved animals, especially cats. If you would like to remember Lorraine by making a charitable donation, please consider the Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc. PO Box 61, 48 Public Works Drive, Warwick, NY10990 or wvhumane.org. The family is also deeply grateful to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan; donations can be made at hospiceoforange.com or sent to 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12500.