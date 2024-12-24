Arthur Joseph Donohue, 93

Arthur Joseph Donohue was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, December 20 with his daughter Bernadette at his side. He was a resident of the Valley View Nursing Facility in Goshen, New York, at the time of his passing.

Arthur was born on March 19, 1931, the son of parents Arthur Christopher Joseph Donohue and Mary Smith. He grew up in the Bronx on Webb Avenue, a short walk from the St. Nicholas of Tolentine parish. He was a proud graduate of Fordham Prep in 1949 and subsequently was conferred a business degree from Fordham University in 1955. It was at Fordham University that he would meet his wife, Bernadette Mary Hoermann, of Bellerose, Queens, who pre-deceased him in January of 2020.

Arthur was an active alumnus of Fordham University throughout his lifetime, as was his father who was a Fordham graduate in 1919. Arthur would ultimately do post-graduate studies at the LIU Mercy campus where he received his master’s degree. He was a practicing psychotherapist in West Nyack, New York, where he lived for over 50 years.

Surviving members of his immediate family include his sister Agnes O’Connor-Riina, his two daughters Bernadette Donohue and Kathleen Donohue-Feinberg, as well as his son Arthur Joseph Donohue (a graduate of Fordham University in 1982). He has two grandchildren, Catherine Donohue and Ben Feinberg.

Arthur was an active member of St. Anthony’s parish in Nanuet, New York, where he was a religious education instructor, parish council member, and lector. He would serve as a counselor for the Archdiocese of New York for many years along with maintaining a private practice in West Nyack.

Visitation: Thursday, December 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flynn Funeral Memorial Center located at 139 Stage Road in Monroe, New York.

Funeral services: Friday, December 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s parish located on Glenmere Avenue in Florida, New York.