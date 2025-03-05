Arleen Kathryn Cello, 77

Admired mother, grandmother, “Gima,” partner and friend, Arleen Kathryn Cello passed away peacefully in the company of her children on March 1, 2025, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Arleen was born on July 24, 1947, to Kathryn and Anthony Andrzejewski in Brooklyn, NY. She grew up in Cambria Heights where she graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. She relocated to Rockland and later Orange County to raise her family. She assisted the medical profession for over 40 years, becoming team leader of authorizations at Crystal Run Healthcare before finally retiring to Leland, North Carolina.

Arleen was preceded in death by her life partner of 35 years, Raymond Hogan. She is survived by her daughters Lorraine (Jack) Minster and Deanna Crawford, son John (Shelly) Cello, and “bonus daughters” Melanie (Rich) Beattie and Heather (Chris) St. John. To her grandchildren Andrew, Grant, Taylor, Zachary, Lily, Luke, Rachel, Patrick, Connor, Morgan, and great granddaughter Kiera, she will forever be lovingly known as “Gima.”

Arleen’s role as a mom was most important to her. Throughout her children’s formative years, she taught CCD, served as head of PTA, and created a preschool playgroup. At her core was her faith in Christ and her Catholic journey. Her faith remained unshakeable through all the many challenges life threw at her, and her love for Christ was the foundation powering everything she did.

Arleen welcomed countless family and friends to her many homes over the years and loved to entertain. From holiday dinners to neighborhood Christmas caroling and hosting out-of-town visitors, all who encountered Arleen found in her a selfless desire to serve. To loved ones, Arleen’s blend of caring, optimism, and wisdom will provide an eternal blueprint to chart a life well-lived.

Visitation: Sunday, March 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at Saint John The Evangelist Church in Goshen.

Burial: Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Campbell Hall, New York.