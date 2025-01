The Gilday family announces the passing of their mother, Anne Filipowski Gilday, who died peacefully on December 25, 2024, at home. She was born on June 1, 1932, in her hometown of Goshen, NY.

A celebration of life will be held on April 5, 2025, with a receiving line at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Jude’s Church in Wynantskill, NY. See legacy.com for the full obituary.