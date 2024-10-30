It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann M. Riso, 89, on October 28, 2024, at Garnet Hospital in Middletown, NY. Ann was born on September 12, 1935, her kindness and dedication was felt in the love and support she provided to her family.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Louis J. Riso and her sister Eleanor Franzese. Ann was a devoted and proud mother to her children Louis Riso (Rosemary), Linda Finnegan (James), and Ann Marie Nelson (John); and daughter-in-law Mary Riso. She took special joy in all her grandchildren Louis Riso (Paola), Christopher Riso, Michele McPhillips (Kevin), Gabrielle Ell (Robert), James Finnegan, Thomas Finnegan, John Nelson (Kristin), and Caitlyn Nelson. She was over-joyed with her great-grandchildren Louis, Owen, Emmett, Ryan, Maverick, and Ryder. She will be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Marion Moerman; sons Christopher and Thomas Riso; sister Miriam Massucci; and brother George Moerman.

Ann loved to spend time with family whether it was her morning crossword puzzles with her sister, Eleanor, trying to get the Wordle in fewer tries than her husband, Lou, jigsaw puzzles with her “best friend” Michele, or her numerous phone chats with family. She was a dedicated and vocal Mets fan. She loved to read, knit, or watching her cooking shows.

Visitation: Friday, November 1, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Jude’s.

Her memory of love, compassion and support will be carried in the hearts of those that knew her best.