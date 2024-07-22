Ann Christopher Conte, 91, of Campbell Hall entered into rest on Monday, July 22, 2024, at Campbell Hall Health Care Center, Campbell Hall, NY. She was born on May 22, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York.

Ann moved to Orange County in June of 1972 and resided in Goshen until April of 2024 when failing health required she move to Campbell Hall Nursing Home. Ann leaves behind three children: Jeannine Masiello, Philip Masiello and his wife Julie, and Christine Masiello Gillisslee. Ann had three grandchildren: Valentina Sherlock, Emma Masiello, and Leah Masiello.

Ann worked for many years at CPS in Goshen and when she retired, she volunteered at Museum Village. Ann enjoyed reading and the beach. In later years, she had the opportunity to travel. Ann has a brother Edward Christopher and his children Nadine, James and Scott who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown Heights, NY, or Pets Alive in Middletown, NY.

Viewing: Wednesday July 24, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donavan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with a service beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by cremation.