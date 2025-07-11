Angela Nicotra LaSpina, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on October 2, 1931, in Sant’ Alfio, Sicily, Italy, Angela immigrated to the United States at the age of 18, beginning a life defined by love, strength, and devotion. Alongside her beloved husband, Antonio, Angela built a beautiful life rooted in family, faith, and hard work.

Angela was the proud mother of four children: Frances LaSpina Tibbet, Ida (Bruce) LaSpina Smith, Rosario (Dee) LaSpina, and Camelia (Darren) LaSpina Weed. Her love knew no bounds, extending not only to her children but to her cherished grandchildren, Michele (Dave), Brent ( Wendy), Carly, Brittany, AJ, Angelo (Tori), Vinny, Dalton & Pierce and 4 great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored with her whole heart.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Antonio, and her son-in-law, Rob Tibbet.

A devout Catholic and proud American, Angela’s home was a place of warmth, laughter, and full plates. She was known as the best chef to everyone who had the joy of sitting at her table — no one ever left her house hungry. Her kitchen was the heart of the home, and her meals were a gift of love shared freely with all. Everyone was always welcome in Angela’s home, whether they came for a meal, a hug, or a listening ear.

Angela worked alongside her husband on the black dirt farms of Chester, N.Y. and later contributed her hard-working spirit at Calvert’s Coat Factory. Through it all, she carried herself with grace, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to her family.

Angela’s legacy is one of unconditional love, generosity, and a life lived with purpose. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson St., Chester, N.Y. 10918. A prayer service will take place at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow at 1:45 p.m. at St. Columba R.C. Cemetery, 3335 NY-94, Chester, N.Y. 10918.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you simply feed someone, welcome someone in, or share a story — just as Angela would have done.

The family has entrusted Angela’s care to Brendan & Thomas Flynn and the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.