Andrew B. Dembek Sr. 75, of Middletown died Friday, September 15, 2023, at Montgomery Nursing Home in Montgomery, NY.

Andrew was born April 21, 1948, in Goshen, NY, the son of Barney and Helen (Conklin) Dembek. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret.

He was a former dirt track race car driver. He started in 1980 as one of the original seven street stock drivers. He passed his love of racing down to his children and grandchildren. His two sons Andy and Tom followed in his footsteps and raced dirt pro-stocks for years. In the last couple of years Andy loved to go out and watch his grandson Braxton race his junior slingshot. He was a member of the Mustang Club of Orange County and loved attending car shows with his Mustang.

He is survived by his children Andy Dembek and wife Nicole, Tom Dembek and wife Heather, and daughter Christine and her husband Stanley Cleatus Lupinski; grandchildren Missy, Alyssa, Candice, Kaitlyn, Dillon, Tanner, Robert, Emily, MaryMargaret, Brayden, and Braxton; and great-grandchildren Reilly, Jaxon, and Jace.

Burial will be at a later date in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.