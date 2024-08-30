Ana E. Medina, 62

Ana E. Medina of Middletown went home to be with the Lord and her sons on August 27, 2024.

She was born on November 13, 1961, in San Salvador, El Salvador to her parents Cony Munoz and the late Manuel Polanco.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jorge Medina of Middletown, daughter Jenny Medina-LaFoucade (Renaldo) of Springfield, Va., and son Ivan Medina of Oneida, NY. She is also survived by sisters Jeannette and Karen Polanco, and four grandchildren. Ana was preceded in death by her sons U.S. Army SPC Irving Medina and Gerald Medina.

Visitation: Thursday, September 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.

Service: Friday, September 6 at 10:15 a.m. in St John’s Catholic Church, Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY, followed by burial at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen.