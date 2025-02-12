Amer Khalidi, 69

Amer Khalidi of Chester, NY, passed away February 10, 2025, at the age of 69. He was born and raised in India, but the life he built was here in Chester.

Amer was a devoted son, husband and father, radiating warmth and kindness everywhere he went. He was deeply loved and respected in the community.

Amer would be the first to tell you that his proudest accomplishment was being a loving father. He lived a long life full of joy, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.

Amer is survived by his mother Raeesa; his wife Yasmeen; his children, Omar, Feroz, and Farha; his sister Tamkanat Naseeruddin; his brother Bakher Khalidi; and many nieces and nephews.

Prayer and memorial service: Friday, February 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at Middletown Islamic Center (169 Ryerson Rd, New Hampton, New York 10958).

Interment: Hillside Cemetery (Middletown, NY).