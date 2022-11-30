Our father Alfred Ortiz has passed away of natural causes. Born on May 10, 1945, he lived 77 years and died on November 23, 2022, in his home.

His contributions to this world were many, but all involved bringing an infectious smile to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Maritza Ortiz. If asked what his major accomplishment was, he would reply, my children and grandchildren. No matter how we landed in his life he was inclusive of us all. His face would light up when speaking of us and he would speak of us to anyone who would listen. Daughters Liza M. Ortiz-Oyola and husband Pedro Oyola, Lucy A. Birmingham and husband William J. Birmingham IV, Stepsons Miguel Melecio, Mark Melecio, son Alfred Ortiz Jr. and wife Vicki Ortiz.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow over the years and they were a great source of joy and pride for him – Rosanna M. Oyola, Justin T. Oyola, Rebecca L. Birmingham, Julia A. Birmingham, Dominic Melecio, Billy J. Birmingham V, Ryan O. Ortiz and finally Baby Scarlett N. Ortiz.

A deaf mute, he was well known in the community, especially the deaf community, for his laughter, sense of humor, fierce loyalty to friends and for being an avid lover of all animals. We will always picture him in his cowboy hat and boots, mustache and beard.

He honored our Native American Heritage and lived by these truths:

“Oh, Great Spirit, Grant that I may not criticize my neighbor until I have walked a mile in his moccasins.” Bill Hampton

“May your moccasins leave tracks on many mounds of worth, and walk with chiefs of every tribe who live in peace on earth.” J. Kramer Cole 1984

We rejoice in his reunion with family who paved his path to heaven, and we know he is watching over us amongst his beloved animals awaiting the day we can all be together again.

We will begin with the Funeral Service to Celebrate his life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 790 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, NY.

Visitation will follow from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Church, with a repast to follow.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY.

