Ada Marie Reed, 94, died peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown after battling a long illness.

She leaves her daughter, Ferol McDermott, and her husband Kevin, of Goshen, and her stepson Robert Reed and his wife Patricia, of Jacksonville, Florida. She also leaves her grandson Connor McDermott and his fiancée Katie Karen, her grandson Nolan McDermott, and her granddaughter Sheila Casey and her husband Roger. In addition, she leaves her nieces, Joanne Whitt, Donna Fairbain, and Margaret Ann Rauchet; her nephews, Michael Mycek and Howard Reed; along with her great-grandchildren, Ashley Goletz and her husband Jeff, and Steffanie and Katlyn Casey; as well as one great-great grandchild, Mason Goletz; and several great nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Charles Cole and Mary Gertrude (Frazier) Cole; as well as her brothers, Charles, Donald, Daniel and Warren; and her sisters, Loretta, Vera, Marian, and Helen. Prior to her death, Ada was the long-standing matriarch of the Cole family. She is also predeceased by her stepson Richard Reed, her granddaughter Terri Collins, and her nieces Jackie VanLeuvan and Joyce Murphy.

Her loving husband of 55 years, Stanley ‘Nook’ Reed, predeceased her in 2004. Not a day went by that Ada did not think of him and remind others that he was the love of her life.

Ada was born and raised in Poughkeepsie and worked in many of its now long-lost factories, including Wire-o and Frisbie Pies. After marrying Stanley and having their daughter, she focused on being a homemaker and donating her time to St. Peter’s School. She did return to work for Hyde Park schools, retiring in the 1990s. Ada and Stanley ultimately relocated from Hyde Park to Goshen to be with their daughter and grandsons.

After the death of her husband, Ada continued to live independently into her 90s and for the last 23 years played an extremely active role in the raising of her grandsons and helping them become the men they are today.

Anyone who knew Ada was aware she loved people and life in general. She could hold a conversation with anyone, loved music and was the Dancing Queen. In fact, she enjoyed many Sunday afternoons in Goshen dancing and singing along with her son-in-law’s band.

Visitation hours were scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28, at Sweet’s Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services were scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home with Fr. Michael Morris officiating. Burial followed in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Vaill-Wolff McKenna-Frye Post #170, 1 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or the John Livingstone American Legion Post #1466, 50 Legion Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924 (Please make check payable to the Orange County Commissioner of Finance).

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit Ada's obituary page at sweetsfuneralhome.com.