Yates and Tank engagement

Stephen and Kathleen Yates of Milford, Pa. (formerly of Warwick, N.Y.) announce the engagement of their son, Benjamin Todd Yates to Rebecca Ann Tank.

The bridegroom-to-be graduated from John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen and earned a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Performance from Seton Hall University. He lives in Basking Ridge, N.J.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Anastacia Rode Sarbacher of Lewiston, Idaho. She graduated from Clarkston High School in Lewiston, Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Studies from Montclair University. She lives in Little Falls, N.J.

The couple run a small Theatre Company called Emmaus Theatricals, which offers Theatre for Family Audiences Productions, as well as Performing Arts training for all ages. Yates works as a teacher, director and administrator at Faith Center for the Arts - a Christian Arts Organization that serves Homeschool Families. Tank works as a freelance director/choreographer and as a receptionist at Werner Animal Hospital in Morris Plains, N.J. They also cantor masses together at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Wayne, N.J.

The couple is preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage in June 2026.