Kaitlin E. Bauer is engaged to Gregory S. Pacelli

Michael and Barbara Bauer of Goshen, NY are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kaitlin E. Bauer to Gregory S. Pacelli, son of Steven Pacelli & the late Joanne Pacelli of Hamden, CT.

Kaitlin is a 2008 graduate of Goshen High School, a graduate of Quinnipiac University earning both a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management in 2012 and her MBA in Business Administration in 2013 and is the North America Administration Manager at BIC Corporation.

Gregory is a 2007 graduate of Hamden High School and a 2012 graduate of Southern Connecticut State University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Geography with a specialization in Geographic Information Systems and a minor in Computer Science. Gregory also played baseball at Southern Connecticut State University and was part of the 2011 College World Series. Gregory is the transportation planner for the City of Norwalk in Connecticut.

A beautiful June of 2022 wedding is planned and their unity will be blessed at St. John The Evangelist church here in Goshen, NY. The couple currently resides in Fairfield, CT and is excited to take the next step in their love story!